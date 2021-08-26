Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,655 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.