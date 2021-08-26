Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 897 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

