Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $24.00. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

