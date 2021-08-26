Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $38,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Open Text by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Open Text by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,790,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

