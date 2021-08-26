Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $5,907,500.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $46,906,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

