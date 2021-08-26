Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $15,700,000.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

