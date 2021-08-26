OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,742. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.