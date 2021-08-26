OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,742. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.
About OneSoft Solutions
