ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

