ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 75,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $698,467.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,998 shares of company stock worth $2,205,718 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

