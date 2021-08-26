Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.