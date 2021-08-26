Olin’s (OLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has a $65.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46. Olin has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

