OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OFS opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

