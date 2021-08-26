Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

