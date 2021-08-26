Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

OCDO stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,049 ($26.77). 1,487,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,650. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,886.88. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.96. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders have acquired 17,026 shares of company stock valued at $29,926,224 in the last quarter.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

