Nwam LLC Sells 886 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

