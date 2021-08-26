Nwam LLC Sells 874 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

