Nwam LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

