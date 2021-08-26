Nwam LLC Has $915,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

