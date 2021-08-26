Nwam LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $148.96 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $417.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.