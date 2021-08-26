Numeraire Price Reaches $43.09 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.09 or 0.00089778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $439.49 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,185 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

