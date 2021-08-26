Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.26. 87,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,816. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.