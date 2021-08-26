Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling Purchases 600 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.92 per share, with a total value of $24,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,097.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

