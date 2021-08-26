Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.07.

NYSE:JWN opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

