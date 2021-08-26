Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.