Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of JWN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

