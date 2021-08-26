Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE JWN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.