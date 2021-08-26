NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NNGRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

