NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Down 42.9% This Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $425,531.89 and $260,782.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00154169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.20 or 0.99918235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01021472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.94 or 0.06670505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.