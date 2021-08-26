NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Trading Down 0.3%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.86. 926,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 852,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGCA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

