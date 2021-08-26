NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

