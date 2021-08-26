NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.