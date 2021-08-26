New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,959 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.76% of Meritage Homes worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

