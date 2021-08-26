New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,022 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Revolve Group worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,148 shares of company stock worth $94,806,312. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

