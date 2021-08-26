New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,250,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $235.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

