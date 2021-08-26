New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $155,370,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

