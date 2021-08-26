New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 32,486 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $2,668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $13,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,670,082 shares of company stock worth $526,705,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.89 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

