New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.55.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,281 shares of company stock worth $31,216,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

