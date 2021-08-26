NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading 1.8% Higher

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.50. 205,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 54,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50.
In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, Director Mark Christianson sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $76,162.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,086.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
