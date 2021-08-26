Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 596.0% in August

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,252. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

