NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.20-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.65.

NetApp stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. 1,892,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

