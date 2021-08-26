NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 167,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

