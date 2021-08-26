NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NetApp stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

