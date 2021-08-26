NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

NTAP stock traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 159,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.