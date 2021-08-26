Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF stock remained flat at $$88.35 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.44. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.