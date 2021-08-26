Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NGVC opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.