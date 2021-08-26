NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 45% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00288467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

