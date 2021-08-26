National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.62. 3,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

