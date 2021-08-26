Nano Magic Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Short Interest Up 1,829.3% in August

Nano Magic Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 1,829.3% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMGX remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. Nano Magic has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

