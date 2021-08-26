Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.73. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 323,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

