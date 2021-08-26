MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTUAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.42. 1,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.